Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.