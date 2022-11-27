Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

