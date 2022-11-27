Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $55.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.