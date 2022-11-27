PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stake Raised by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the quarter. PFSweb comprises about 3.8% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.03% of PFSweb worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PFSweb by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 133,795 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 784,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,665 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in PFSweb by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 210,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Price Performance

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

