PointState Capital LP Invests $50.80 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,567,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,802,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.3% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.70% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $15,072,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,234.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 473,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

