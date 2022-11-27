PointState Capital LP Invests $9.47 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000. PointState Capital LP owned 0.15% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:S opened at $16.32 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

