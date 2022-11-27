PointState Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %
AbbVie stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
