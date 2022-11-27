PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,253,341 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,253,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,372,000. PBF Energy comprises 0.9% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 1.03% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBF opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

