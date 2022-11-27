PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,253,341 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,253,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,372,000. PBF Energy comprises 0.9% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 1.03% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy
PBF Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of PBF opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04.
PBF Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
