PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $127.83 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $442,075.41 and $127.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00447756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00032351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001207 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.