Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

