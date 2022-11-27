Premier Asset Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average of $211.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

