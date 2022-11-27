Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 203,590 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,590 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for approximately 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

