Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 22,067 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 104.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

