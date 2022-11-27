Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 63,193 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,193 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

