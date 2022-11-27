Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

