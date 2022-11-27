Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Head-To-Head Survey

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 22.42% 10.47% 0.92% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 26.92% 14.98% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

63.2% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 4 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 12 4 0 2.18

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $62.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Professional.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $85.81 million 4.80 $21.36 million $1.56 19.10 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.61 $1.13 billion $5.30 9.76

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Professional on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

