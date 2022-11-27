Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progress Software Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

