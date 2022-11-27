Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

PLD opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.