Prom Price Hits $4.43 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Prom has a total market cap of $80.82 million and $2.18 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00026896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00041229 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00238056 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.47836692 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,363,145.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

