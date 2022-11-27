QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Set at $120.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QCOM opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 81.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

