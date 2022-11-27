Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55,994.80

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $55,994.80 and $180,901.37 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00237957 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

