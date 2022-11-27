QUASA Trading Down 1.8% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $98.41 million and $137,769.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010459 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240042 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128095 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,621.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

