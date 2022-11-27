Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.87 million and $3.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.01899825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012086 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00032288 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.91 or 0.01752721 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

