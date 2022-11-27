Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.65 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.01874368 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012347 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00031305 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.01724609 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

