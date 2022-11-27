Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $2.17 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00013103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $30.76 million and $767,625.75 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

