Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rowe lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

