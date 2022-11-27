Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on December 9th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 95.7% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

RRR opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. ING Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

