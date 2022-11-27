RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, November 28th.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

