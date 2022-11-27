Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $4.07 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.48 or 0.07803682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00492425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.73 or 0.29951614 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.