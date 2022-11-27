renBTC Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $16,225.66 or 1.00572451 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

