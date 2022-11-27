Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.19 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $89.81 million and $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0900193 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,237,226.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

