Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.41 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $91.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,581.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010464 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00240011 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0900193 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,237,226.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

