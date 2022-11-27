Reserve Rights Market Cap Tops $174.63 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $174.63 million and $9.48 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

