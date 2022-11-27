Reviewing Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) & Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Primo Water and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 643.31%. Given Reed’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Primo Water.

Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.18 -$3.20 million ($0.19) -80.63 Reed’s $49.60 million 0.23 -$16.40 million ($0.18) -0.56

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reed’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -1.40% 6.15% 2.17% Reed’s -35.75% -1,582.74% -58.97%

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

