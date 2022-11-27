Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $240.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNMBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($224.49) to €240.00 ($244.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

