Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $44,971.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

