Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.