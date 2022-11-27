Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.79 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

