Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

