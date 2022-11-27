Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

