Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 33,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 86,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

INTC opened at $29.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

