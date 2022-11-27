Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

