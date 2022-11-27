Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 262,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,344,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ICF stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

