Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $115.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.