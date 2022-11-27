Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TGH stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

