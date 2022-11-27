Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $527,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 114,140 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

