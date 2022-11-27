Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

NYSE CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

