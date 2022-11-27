Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 11,708 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

