Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 168 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 3.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.15 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.