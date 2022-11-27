Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 573 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Intel stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.